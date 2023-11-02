Insider Buying: Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Acquires £188,000 in Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fenby acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($228,766.12).
Stephen Fenby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 13th, Stephen Fenby acquired 24,170 shares of Midwich Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,097 ($120,585.30).
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Stephen Fenby bought 25,000 shares of Midwich Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($121,684.11).
Midwich Group Stock Performance
MIDW stock opened at GBX 388 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £400.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,847.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 432.28. Midwich Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 360 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 558.20 ($6.79).
Midwich Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Midwich Group Company Profile
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.
