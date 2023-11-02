Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Acquires £28,500 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider George Stewart Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($34,679.97).

Public Policy Stock Up 4.8 %

PPHC opened at GBX 119 ($1.45) on Thursday. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.60 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.55 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.00.

Public Policy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,000.00%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

