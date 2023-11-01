Choreo LLC Sells 721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

