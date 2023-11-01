Choreo LLC Sells 721 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $78.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.