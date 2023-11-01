Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

