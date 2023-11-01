Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

LOW opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

