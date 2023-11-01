Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

