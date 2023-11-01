AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

