Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.84. The company has a market capitalization of $775.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.