Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

