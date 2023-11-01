Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

