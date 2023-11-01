Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

