Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 9,876 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

