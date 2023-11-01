Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

