Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

