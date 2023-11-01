QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 129.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 273,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $12,702,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

