abrdn plc Acquires 9,765 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

