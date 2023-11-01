Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

