Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $206.04 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

