Park Place Capital Corp Buys 190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LOW opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

