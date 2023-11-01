International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

