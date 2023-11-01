Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average of $284.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

