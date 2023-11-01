Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 562.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 198,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,383,000 after purchasing an additional 86,466 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

