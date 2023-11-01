Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

