Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.