abrdn plc Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,018 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $56,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.