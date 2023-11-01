Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.