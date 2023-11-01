Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

