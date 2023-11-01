Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

