Savant Capital LLC Buys 25,756 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1,173.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

