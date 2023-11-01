Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

