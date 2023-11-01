Savant Capital LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 103,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

