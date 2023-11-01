Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.