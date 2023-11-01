Savant Capital LLC Purchases 24,397 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.