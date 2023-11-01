abrdn plc Acquires 191,697 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

abrdn plc increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,697 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

