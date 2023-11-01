abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $98,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

