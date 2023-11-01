Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

