Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7 %
PEAK stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.