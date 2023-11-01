Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

PEAK stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

