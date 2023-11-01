Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

