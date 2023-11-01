The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

