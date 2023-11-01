Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

