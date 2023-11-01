Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.