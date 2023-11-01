abrdn plc Sells 6,501 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

