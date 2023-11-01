U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

