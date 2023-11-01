Choreo LLC Has $864,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

