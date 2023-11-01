Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.78. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

