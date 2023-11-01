Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

