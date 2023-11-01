D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 6,382 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

