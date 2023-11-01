D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 733 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $270.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

