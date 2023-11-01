abrdn plc Purchases 63,609 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $89,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

