abrdn plc Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $91,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

